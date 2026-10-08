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Kemp announces 320 new Hyundai Transys jobs in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Troup County
Published October 8, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:27 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Hyundai Transys is investing nearly $560 million to expand its manufacturing operations in West Point, Georgia. 
    • The massive expansion will add 320 new jobs to support hybrid vehicle component production. 
    • The project includes constructing a third plant and upgrading existing facilities. 

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Hyundai Transys will invest nearly $560 million to expand its automotive manufacturing presence in West Point, bringing 320 new jobs to the area. 

West Point manufacturing plant expansion

What we know:

Hyundai Transys plans to construct a third plant and upgrade its existing two facilities at 6801 Kia Parkway. 

The expansion will boost production capacity for electrified powertrains used in hybrid vehicles. 

The company currently employs about 1,250 workers at the West Point location. 

The new investment will create administrative, supervisory and production positions. 

Automotive supply chain growth

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a specific construction timeline or an exact opening date for the new third plant. 

It is also unclear when hiring for the 320 new positions will officially begin. 

Decades of Georgia operations

The backstory:

Hyundai Transys was founded in 1994 and has grown into a global supplier specializing in automotive powertrains and seating systems. The company operates 32 sites across 10 countries with more than 11,185 employees worldwide. 

In 2025, Automotive News ranked Hyundai Transys 27th among global auto parts manufacturers by sales revenue. The supplier has maintained operations in Georgia for over two decades. 

Local officials react to expansion

What they're saying:

"As the automotive manufacturing industry continues to make historic investments in our state, this facility will further enhance the strength of that ecosystem," Kemp said. 

West Point Mayor Steve Tramell said the city is honored to host the state-of-the-art facility, adding that the retention of more than 1,200 jobs and creation of over 300 new positions reflects local industrial strength. 

Economic development team partnership

Big picture view:

The competitive project was led by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team in partnership with the City of West Point, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.

What you can do:

Job seekers interested in applying for new positions can find more details at www.hyundai-transys.com/en

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official press release issued by the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, which included statements from Hyundai Transys Georgia Powertrain President Jaekyun Choi, Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews, and Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. 

Troup CountyBusinessCars and TrucksGeorgiaEconomy