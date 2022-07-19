Police: Missing 11-year-old boy last seen in SW Atlanta

article

Police officers are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing overnight in Atlanta and hope someone in the city can help.

Officials are asking the public's assistance in their search for 11-year-old Kemari Merkerson.

According to investigators, Merkerson was last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Westridge Road.

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 75 pounds. He has black hair with the ends dyed blonde.

Police believe Kemari is wearing a gray tank top, black pants, and red shoes.

At this time, officials do not believe foul play is involved in Kemari's disappearance.

If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.