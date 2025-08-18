Kelly Osbourne calls new FOX series 'pure, beautiful, and refreshing'

The Brief The long-awaited spinoff series "LEGO Masters Jr." premieres Monday night, Aug. 18, on FOX. The show was filmed in metro Atlanta more than a year ago, and features five teams of young brick builders paired with celebrities. Kelly Osbourne hosts the new show, which she calls, "One of the most pure, beautiful, and refreshing experiences of my life."



Ask Kelly Osbourne about her experience filming the new FOX series "LEGO Masters Jr." here in metro Atlanta, and you’ll get a very quick answer.

"It has been one of the most pure, beautiful, and refreshing experiences of my life," says the television personality, who hosts the long-awaited series. Good Day Atlanta interviewed the host more than a year ago, during a special set visit to the show.

"LEGO Masters Jr." finally premieres tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features an incredible group of young LEGO builders (all between the ages of 9 and 17) paired with celebrities and competing in a series of weekly creative challenges. It’s a spin-off of the popular FOX hit "LEGO Masters," of course — and Osbourne says the inclusion of young people makes it an even more compelling and emotional viewing experience.

"A brick — I say this all the time — can just be a brick of LEGO to one person. But to them, it’s the beginning of a universe," says the host. "[The contestants] are so passionate and so talented and so much fun, and want to be there. There’s no ego in the room, and their imagination is endless."

As for the celebrity contestants, Atlanta’s own Porsha Williams is joined by actor Ravi V. Patel, comedian Andy Richter, "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks, and actress and host Alison Sweeney.

"Without any question, the one who has learned the most has to be Jordin Sparks," teases Osbourne. "Maybe Andy, too. Andy is really good."

Just how good? There’s only one way to find out. "LEGO Masters Jr." premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and will stream the next day on Hulu. Click here for more information on the show — and click the video player in this article to hear more of our on-set interview with Kelly Osbourne!