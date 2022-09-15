Missing Kaylee Jones: Parents of missing teen plan weekend vigil for their daughter

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to safely finding a missing teen with autism. The parents of Kaylee Jones this weekend plan to hold a vigil as they desperately look for clues on where she may be.

Kaylee disappeared back in June from her home in Carrollton. She was 16 then. She’s 17 now. Her parents have no idea where or with whom she could be. "Absolutely none. And that’s the scary part," said her mom Brenda Jones. "Is she okay? Is she in danger?"

Kaylee’s parents believe she escaped through second-floor bedroom window. Kaylee lives with autism. They fear she may be with a stranger she may have met online. "Has she been sex trafficked? We don’t know," said her father Daniel. "That is the worst, the absolute worst part of the whole ordeal. There’s no way to help her. There’s no way to protect her, just nothing."

Investigators with the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office are following up on leads. But, so far, there’s no sign of Kaylee. "Our daughter is still missing. Kaylee is still out there somewhere and we need everybody’s help," Daniel said.

Kaylee Jones (Family photo)

"We hope she’s okay. And we find her," said Brenda.

Kaylee’s parents hope to make other parents aware of the possible dangers for kids online.

They’ll hold a vigil for Kaylee this Sunday at 8 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton.