A photo of the Princess of Wales , formerly Kate Middleton, was posted Sunday on the official Instagram account she shares with her husband, William, Prince of Wales.

She’s seated outdoors, smiling and surrounded by their three children. Sunday, March 10, is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," the post wrote, referring to the first initial of her full name, Catherine.

The photo is the first one released publicly of Kate since she had abdominal surgery in January .

Kate’s public engagements have been canceled until after Easter, which is March 31, while she recovers, but royal watchers have begun to notice her absence from the public eye.

In the same timeline, King Charles III announced he’s undergoing treatment for cancer and has still been seen out and about, and in official royal photographs.

The internet has begun to speculate about Kate’s "disappearance," stemming from the fact that she hasn’t been seen publicly or in new photographs in over two months.

Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with guests during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

One post in particular on X , formerly Twitter, summed up the curiosity:

"You’re telling me that Kate Middleton - the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth - suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels… sinister." The post has been seen by millions and has tens of thousands of likes.

Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" have spiked.

The comments on the Mother’s Day post suggest people still don't believe all is well with her.

Some were concerned that she was sitting and not standing, said the image looked Photoshopped and even questioned where her wedding ring was.

Yet countless others wished her well and said they were glad to see her.

CNN reported that Kensington Palace told them the photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor.

This story was reported from Detroit.