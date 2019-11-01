Karma Farm's 'Granny's Chili' recipe just in time for Fall

article

Karma Farm's Chilli Recipe- Karma Farm was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Scott and McCall Wilder after they struggled to find a casual dining spot that was safe for their family’s dietary restrictions.

With an auto-immune disease, life-threatening nut allergy and number of food intolerances to consider when eating out, the family took matters into their own hands and decided to create a spot offering the real, clean food they’ve been eating at home for decades.

Like so many families with similar dietary, lifestyle and allergen challenges, the Wilders wanted to create a mindful, clean-eating, go-to destination for guests to be able to relax without the worry of a reaction.

Check out their Granny's Chili Recipe below.

1lb Grass-fed Ground Beef (omit for vegan)*

1tbsp Minced Garlic

Advertisement

3 1/2 cups Diced Organic Tomatoes Drained

2 3/4 Cups Spring Water

1 medium Yellow onion (diced)

2 1/2 tbsp GF Chili Powder

2 tbsp GF Cumin

2 tbsp Cumin

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Ground Black Pepper

2 1/2 tsp GF Oregano

2 1/3 cup GF Kidney Beans (drained and rinsed well)

2 1/3 cup GF Pinto Beans (drained and rinsed well)

2 1/2 tbsp GF non-GMO Masa Flour

In a pot over medium heat add a touch of oil to saute' garlic and onions, 2-3 minutes until garlic softens and onions slightly clear.

Add ground beef, break up and brown.

Once completely browned, drain excess fat and oil, and put back in pot. *

Add spices, beans, tomatoes and water, simmer for 20-30 min.*

In a bowl, add masa and just enough oil to form a slurry, drizzle into chili. SSimmer 10-15 min to thicken. Add water if needed.

Remember: LOVE is always the secret ingridient! ENJOY!

*vegan modification: omit all beef steps. Use one large russet potato, clean and peel, then chop into bite-sized pieces. Add to spices, tomatoes and water before simmering and cook until potatoes are for tender. Continue with Masa flour steps.