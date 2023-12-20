Kansas City woman killed in crash Monday night on Cobb Parkway

A woman is dead after a crash around 8:30 p.m. Monday night near Cobb Parkway and Black Acre Trail, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 36-year-old man from Powder Springs was headed south on Cobb Parkway when 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 53-year-old Dallas resident turned in front of the Jeep.

The Jeep collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai, causing it to overturn, police say.

The driver of the Jeep reported an injury but was not transported to a hospital.

All 4 people inside of the Hyundai were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, despite life-saving efforts, 50-year-old Angela Smith from Kansas City, Kansas, succumbed to her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time if anyone is facing charges.