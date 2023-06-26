Family, police searching for missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl

article

Atlanta police are desperately searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Family members say that 12-year-old Kamiya Smith ran away from her home on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue around two weeks ago.

While the girl has talked with her family on social media, she has not returned home and her family hasn't been able to find her.

Officials described the missing girl as 5 feet tall with a weight of around 115 pounds.

If you have seen Kamiya or know where she is, call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) immediately.