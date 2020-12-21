Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump head to Georgia for 2nd week of early voting

With a tight race for control of the U.S. Senate, two political heavyweights are heading to Georgia to campaign in the state's pivotal Senate race.

Monday marks the start of the second week of early voting in the state in the runoffs between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will campaign for Loeffler and Perdue, making three stops during her visit.

Trump will be focusing on the Atlanta suburbs including events in Milton, Suwanee, and Walton County.

(Alex Wong/Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

GET MORE 2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

Advertisement

"I’m honored to be back in the great state of Georgia to campaign for my friends Senator David Perdue & Senator Kelly Loeffler," said Ivanka Trump. "Over the last four years, we’ve fought for the hardworking people of Georgia, securing historic tax cuts and better trade deals, increasing access to affordable childcare, advocating for small businesses and delivering for our military. We must ensure that Republicans hold the Senate in order to continue advancing policies that lift up all Americans."

Also on Monday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is returning to the state for a rally in Columbus, Georgia for the Democrats.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

This is Harris' first visit to the Peach State since winning the general election in November. The senator had previously visited Atlanta in October when she hosted a drive-in rally on the campus of Morehouse College.

Next month's runoffs are critical for both parties because they will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Republicans need to win both seats to maintain their current majority in the chamber. If Democrats win, they will control the Senate, along with the House of Representatives and the White House.

Recent polling shows the candidates within just one percentage point of each other in both races.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.