Kamala Harris to return to Atlanta to talk abortion rights

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to return to Atlanta this week to voice her concerns over abortion rights while focusing on the personal stories of two Georgia women said to have died after complications from abortion pills.

Amber Thurman was one of those women.

A recent ProPublica report revealed the 28-year-old mother visited Piedmont Henry Hospital for a routine dilation and curretage procedure (D&C) in August 2022 after developing a serious infection.

She reportedly waited 20 hours for doctors to operate on her. That delay may have contributed to her death, according to the report.

Harris, who appeared to grow emotional when talking about the toll abortions take on women during the ABC News Presidential Debate against Trump, took a firm stance soon after that article was published.

"This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down. In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans are preventing doctors from providing basic medical care," Harris said in a statement. "Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again. Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions."

PREVIOUS STORY: VP Harris blames Trump for Georgia abortion ban on heartbeat law anniversary

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion bill into law in 2019. The law is more formally known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act.

So far, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not yet publicly acknowledged Thurman’s death. However, Trump has previously stated that he would not sign a nationwide abortion ban if given the opportunity.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to find out where and what time Harris will speak on Friday.