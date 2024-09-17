Harris condemns Georgia abortion law after report links it to preventable death

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is voicing her concerns over Georgia’s abortion law, which has been linked to the preventable death of 28-year-old Amber Thurmond, according to a recent report.

ProPublica reports that in August 2022, Thurmond visited Piedmont Henry Hospital after experiencing a rare complication from an abortion pill.

The report reveals that Thurmond developed a serious infection, and doctors were delayed for 20 hours before performing a life-saving procedure. The delay is believed to have contributed to her death.

In response to the ProPublica report, Vice President Harris released a statement today, saying in part, "There is so much at stake in this election, including restoring the freedoms that have been taken away from us. We must pass a law to restore reproductive freedom."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was a major supporter of the "heartbeat" law that became Georgia's LIFE Act.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not yet released a statement regarding Thurmond’s death. However, Trump has previously stated that he would not sign a nationwide abortion ban.

The tragic case has sparked renewed debate on abortion rights and the future of reproductive health policies.