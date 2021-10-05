Expand / Collapse search
By KTVU staff
Published 
Coronavirus
Kaiser Permanente suspends 2,200 of its employees nationwide over vaccine mandate

Kaiser Permanente has suspended more than 2,200 of its employees nationwide that have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health care company has more than 220,000 employees across the country. The suspensions impact about 1% of its workforce.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Kaiser Permanente has placed more than 2,200 of its employees nationwide, who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, on unpaid administrative leave.

The health care care company announced its vaccine mandate on August 2 with a deadline of Sept. 30. It has more than 220,000 employees across the country. The suspensions impact about 1% of its workforce. 

"We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks," a Kaiser spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Kaiser said the number of unvaccinated workers is declining each day. 

Employees have until December 1, 2022 to get vaccinated to be able to return to work or risk losing their jobs.

