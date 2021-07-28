Police searching for 2nd suspect in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy

Atlanta police have released new surveillance video footage in the investigation of the shooting death of a teenager during a fight on the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials say officers were called to the 600 block of McAfee Street on July 3 after reports of as many as 50 teenagers fighting in the area. As police were clearing young men out of the area, they discovered three people had been shot.

One victim, identified as 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, died while being transported to the hospital. The two other victims, described as being 14 and 15 years old, were wounded.

Detectives detained 17-year-old Keyontavious Tobias Hood after they say he was found with a gun. He's been charged with possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18. An unidentified 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with felony murder.

Tuesday, officials say they are looking to identify another person of interest and are asking the public to help them identify him. They are hoping the footage will help someone recognize the teenager seen on a scooter.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment.

