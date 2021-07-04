Teen shot dead in the midst of a melee involving more than 50 kids, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a murder in the middle of a fight between as many as 50 kids.

Atlanta police were called to McAfee Street on Saturday night. Police said, as they were clearing young men out of the area, they discovered three people had been shot.

A 14-year-old boy died of his injuries, police said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old, who was carrying two guns.

Two other shooting victims are being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston.

Police believe someone besides the killer knows what happened, because of the scale of the melee that took place before police arrived.

"There were over 50 juveniles involved in this melee," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. "We know there were at lot of people and there may be footage of the fight."