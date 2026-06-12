Hundreds flood Atlanta's State Farm Arena for Kai Cenat auditions

The Brief Hundreds of people gathered outside State Farm Arena for Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions, creating long lines and crowd-control challenges. Atlanta police and other law enforcement agencies responded to manage the crowds, with some streets closed and attendees admitted in limited groups. The event was moved to State Farm Arena after earlier gatherings linked to the auditions led to overcrowding, disruptions and seven arrests.



Hundreds of people packed the area outside State Farm Arena on Wednesday as aspiring content creators lined up for a chance to participate in Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

What we know:

The event drew large crowds throughout the morning after Cenat, one of the world's most popular online streamers, announced auditions would be held at the downtown Atlanta venue. Fans and hopeful participants began arriving hours before auditions were scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

By midday, entrances to the arena were crowded with attendees hoping to secure a spot in the audition process.

Police respond to manage crowds

The turnout prompted a significant law enforcement presence around State Farm Arena.

Atlanta police officers were stationed throughout the area to help maintain order, while portions of nearby streets were closed to accommodate the crowds and reduce congestion. FOX 5 crews also observed federal agents in the area.

Officials were allowing participants into the arena in limited groups, with approximately 200 people being admitted at a time for auditions. As the lines continued to grow, some attendees said they decided to leave rather than wait.

Authorities urged people without business in the area to avoid downtown near State Farm Arena, where World Cup-related activities were also taking place nearby.

Event moved after earlier crowd problems

The backstory:

Thursday's auditions were originally scheduled to take place earlier in the week at a different location. However, organizers relocated the event after large crowds led to pushing, shoving and other disruptions.

Atlanta police made seven arrests during two separate unpermitted gatherings connected to the event on June 15 and June 16. Charges included obstruction, disorderly conduct, simple assault, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and concealing one's identity with a mask.

The move to State Farm Arena was intended to provide a more controlled environment, but officials were still dealing with significant crowd-management challenges Thursday.

Kai Cenats official announcement over cancelation of Atlanta's in person application event for Streamer University 2026.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Dig deeper:

Cenat is one of the most popular online content creators in the world, boasting millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The 24-year-old streamer rose to prominence through comedy videos, celebrity interviews, gaming streams and high-profile collaborations with athletes, musicians and entertainers. He has repeatedly broken viewership records on Twitch and is considered one of the most influential figures in online streaming.

Streamer University is designed as an interactive event for aspiring content creators, offering opportunities to learn about streaming, content creation and building an online audience.