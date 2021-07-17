K9 helps apprehend kidnapping suspect in Forsyth County, deputies say

article

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared a warning for fugitives in their jurisdiction on Saturday following the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.

"If you're stupid enough to run from FCSO and K9 Flash in July, it just means you'll go to jail tired and sweaty," Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

In a recent Facebook post, the sheriff's office said deputies were investigating suspicious activity in northeast Forsyth County when a suspect fled on foot.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office K9 Flash helped deputies apprehend a suspected wanted for kidnapping. (Photo courtesy of FCSO)

Deputies allegedly pursued the suspect with K9 Flash, who tracked them by scent.

The suspect allegedly ran across Georgia Highway 53 when deputies detained him.

Law enforcement discovered the person was wanted for kidnapping in Cobb County.

"Great job by K9 Flash, our North Precinct Deputies and our Crime Reduction Unit in taking a dangerous criminal off the streets and keeping Forsyth safe," Freeman said.

Officials said there were no injuries during the incident.

Investigators are working the case and the office anticipates charges will be filed.

