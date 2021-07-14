19-year-old charged in shooting during Forsyth County drug deal

article

Deputies in Forsyth County have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot another 19-year-old while selling him marijuana at a local fast-food restaurant.

Deputies say they were flagged down Tuesday night on Highway 9 and McFarland Parkway by the 19-year-old victim.

According to investigators, the victim met 19-year-old Cumming resident Hunter Perry at a Wendy's on the 4800 block of Atlanta Highway to buy marijuana.

During the transaction, officials say Perry pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing in his car.

Deputies were able to quickly find and arrest perry. He's currently held with no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

"It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life. Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. "I’m proud of the rapid and professional response of our deputies who took the shooter into custody within an hour of the shooting."

Perry is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

