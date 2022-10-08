K9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County

article

Deputies say "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit.

Inside the package were 575 grams of fentanyl in tablet form, deputies say, worth about $172,500 on the street.

Investigators say the package was headed from California to Oakwood.

It was not yet determined for whom the package was intended or where it was headed.

No arrests have been made.

In the past, deputies say they have pinpointed methamphetamine and marijuana attempting to be shipped.