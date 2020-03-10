K-9 leads officer to dozens of pills, other drugs during Marietta traffic stop

Police in Marietta are crediting one of their K-9 officers with major drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The driver, Edrichus Sykes, 44, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday evening on 12 felony and two misdemeanor charges. His passenger, Desire Scarpa, 37, of Suwanee, was also arrested for cocaine and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Marietta police said they pulled over a 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck driven by Sykes after the license plate came up as being suspended. First, the officer discovered methamphetamine in his pocket, police said.

Police then had K-9 officer Atos sniff around the truck, eventually alert his handler to the presence of drugs.

Police pulled out 40 psilocybin mushrooms, three crack pipes, seven bags containing 12 grams total of crack cocaine, three bags of methamphetamine, four bags of heroin, four fentanyl patches, three digital scales, 32 grams of marijuana, five MDMA pills, one bag of brown crystals suspected to be ketamine, 19 clonazepam pills, five cetirizine pills, four methocarbamol pills, one sevelamer carbonate pill, 14 diphenhydramine pills, nine zolpidem pills, one hydrocodone pill, seven oxycodone pills, 11 tramadol pills, one Trazadone pill, two sumatriptan pills, 39 quetiapine pills, four sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim pills, one guaifenesin pill, four dextroamphetamine pills, and an additional 15 unidentified pills.

Police said they also found a Smith and Wesson revolver, Glock 36, and Hi-Point C9 Rifle.

Advertisement

Scarpa was also searched and police said they found two bags of crack cocaine and a Hi-Point C9 pistol.

Both were booked into the Cobb County jail. Sykes was given a $50,000 bond and Scarpa received a $10,000 bond.