3 children rescued during human traffic operation in Gwinnett County, sheriff says

article

Gwinnett County deputies say they successfully rescued three children found during a human trafficking operation in Norcross.

Officials say the operation was the work of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) Unit.

According to the sheriff, the operation at a location near Oakbrook Parkway ended with deputies recovering three Gwinnett County juveniles who had been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The three victims received treatment and support from Mosaic Georgia, and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services is now working on the three victims' custodial matters.

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our community and will continue to tirelessly pursue individuals who seek to exploit children," the agency said in a statement.

Investigators have not shared any more details about the investigation, including whether anyone was arrested.

If you have any information that could help the TRACE unit, call the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office's Tip Line at (770) 619-6655.