Juvenile responsible for Alpharetta carnival shooting surrenders, police say

Alpharetta Police investigate after a shooting at a carnival at North Point Mall on June 7, 2023.

Alpharetta Police say the juvenile who investigators believe was responsible for the shooting at North Point Mall has surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, faces charges including second degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and tampering with evidence.

The two women who were shot at the family-friendly carnival Wednesday night are recovering.

Police say the juvenile and the two women knew each other.

People ran for safety when someone opened fire around 7 p.m. at the event, which was held in the parking lot of the mall. A viewer tells FOX 5 there were multiple shots.

One of the victims was flown to an area hospital; the other was taken by ambulance.

Police have not released the ages and names of the young women.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

The North Point Mall Carnival was being held June 2-11. The site reopened Thursday evening.