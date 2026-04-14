Juvenile arrested after threat to LaGrange elementary school

The Brief Juvenile arrested after making threat to Clearview Elementary Police say threat was made through social media account No weapons found and no ongoing threat to Troup County schools



A juvenile has been arrested after authorities say a threat was made against Clearview Elementary School.

What we know:

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers received information on April 14 about a threat directed at the school. The case was turned over to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, where investigators determined the threat was made through a social media account.

Police identified and arrested the juvenile on a charge of terroristic threats. Authorities said the suspect was not found to have any weapons, and investigators do not believe there is an active threat to schools in Troup County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or submit anonymous tips through Tip411.