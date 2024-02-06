Justin Timberlake announces 2nd Atlanta stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour
ATLANTA - Singer, musician and actor Justin Timberlake has already sold out his upcoming tour date in Atlanta, but fans who weren't able to get tickets will have a chance to see him at State Farm Arena.
Timberlake announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour - his first tour in five years - in late January.
The tour is set to come to Atlanta's State Farm Arena on June 10. Tickets for that tour date have sold out, so the former NSYNC member has added another night on Nov. 16.
Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will now include 38 cities and kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more before wrapping up with the second Atlanta show. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.
Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single "Selfish" out now, and everyone’s favorite hits.
Live Nation announced that the earlier-announced shows sold more than 350,000 tickets in Friday's general onsale and 21 performances have sold out.
A presale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.
The general onsale will begin Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow Tour North America dates
Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT
Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED
Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* — SOLD OUT
Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED
Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT
Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT
Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT
Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT
Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED
Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – JUST ADDED
Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED
Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED