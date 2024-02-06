Justin Timberlake announces 2nd Atlanta stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour

article

Singer, musician and actor Justin Timberlake has already sold out his upcoming tour date in Atlanta, but fans who weren't able to get tickets will have a chance to see him at State Farm Arena.

Timberlake announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour - his first tour in five years - in late January.

The tour is set to come to Atlanta's State Farm Arena on June 10. Tickets for that tour date have sold out, so the former NSYNC member has added another night on Nov. 16.

Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will now include 38 cities and kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more before wrapping up with the second Atlanta show. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single "Selfish" out now, and everyone’s favorite hits.

Live Nation announced that the earlier-announced shows sold more than 350,000 tickets in Friday's general onsale and 21 performances have sold out.

A presale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The general onsale will begin Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow Tour North America dates

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED