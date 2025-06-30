Justin Ross Harris, convicted of murdering toddler in hot car, out of jail

article

The Brief Cobb County Sheriff's Office records show Justin Ross Harris was released from jail on June 16. Harris was convicted in 2016 of murdering his 2-year-old son, Cooper, by leaving him in a hot car. His conviction was overturned in 2024 after going to the Georgia Supreme Court. He finished a sentence for unrelated crimes.



Justin Ross Harris, the man whose conviction for murdering his son in a hot car was overturned, is out of jail after serving time for unrelated charges.

What we know:

Cobb County Sheriff's Office records show Harris was released from jail on June 16, almost one year after he was released from prison.

The backstory:

Harris was convicted in 2016 of murdering his 2-year-old son, Cooper, by leaving him in a hot car. The incident happened 2 years earlier in 2014.

According to officials, temperatures were in the mid-80s on June 18, 2014. Harris told police he forgot to drop the 22-month-old off at day care. He left him in his car seat for several hours in the parking lot outside Home Depot, where he worked as a web developer.

Prosecutors argued that Harris was unhappy with his marriage and tried to use his son's death as a way out.

Harris was sentenced to life without parole for eight counts of malice murder, as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

However, his lawyers argued that including evidence of Harris' sexual activities prejudiced the jury. They appealed the child cruelty and murder charges, which were eventually reversed by Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias.

Harris finished a sentence for distribution of obscene materials to a minor in the Cobb County jail.