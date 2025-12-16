Just a few days until Toys for Tots 'wraps' for the season

The Brief This year's Toys for Tots campaign comes to a close this weekend. Donations of new, unwrapped toys may be dropped off directly to the warehouse, which is located at 795 Atlanta South Parkway (near the airport). Metro Atlanta's Toys for Tots campaign is the largest in the nation.



You think Santa's elves are busy right now? Just wait until you see the team of volunteers inside the Metro Atlanta Toys for Tots warehouse!

This year's Toys for Tots campaign comes to a close this weekend, which means there are just a few days left to donate a new, unwrapped toy. Right now, donations may be dropped off directly to the warehouse, which is located at 795 Atlanta South Parkway (near the airport).

If you can't make it to the warehouse, monetary donations may be made online – and toys may also be ordered directly from the Toys for Tots Amazon Wish List. You'll find links to both here.

We spent the morning inside the warehouse, checking in with volunteers and getting a look at what toys are being sorted and distributed this week. Click the video player in this article to check it out!