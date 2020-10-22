Expand / Collapse search
Judge sentences ex-49er Dana Stubblefield to 15 years to life for Morgan Hill rape

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2
article

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Former San Francisco 49ers star Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life on Monday after being found guilty of raping a developmentally disabled babysitter in his Morgan Hill home five years ago.  

After a nine-month trial, Stubblefield was found guilty in July of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment. The jury found that Stubblefield used a gun in the assault. 

Prosecutors the woman, who was then 31, went to Stubblefield’s home on April 9, 2015, to interview for a job babysitting his kids. Authorities said she left after 20 minutes but came back after Stubblefield texted her that he wanted to pay for her time.

Stubblefield, who argued the sex was consensual, gave her $80 and let her go. The woman went to the Morgan Hill Police Department and reported the rape, prosecutors said. 

Defense attorneys denied the woman suffered from any disability that prevented her from agreeing to consensual sex.

Stubblefield played as a defensive tackle in the NFL for 11 seasons. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s and ended his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. 

More recently he was a sports commentator and worked with charities including the Special Olympics. 