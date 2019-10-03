Jury deliberations set to begin Friday in murder trial of former officer

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday morning in the murder trial of a former Dekalb County police officer.

Jurors will decide whether former Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed Anthony Hill in March 2015.

The defense says that Olsen "wasn't a bad cop. He was a good cop, who had to make a very tough decision."

Olsen responded to the Chamblee apartment complex March 9, 2015 after employees made multiple calls to 911 saying Hill was walking around naked and acting erratically.

The prosecution argues Olsen had options and didn't have to shoot and kill Hill that day. The state asked jurors, "what was it about him that allowed Robert Olsen to assume the absolute worst?" The prosecution goes on to say, "Don't say it was because [Hill] was naked. Because you are never more vulnerable than that."

The defense claims Olsen fired in self-defence. They say, "in that last second, Chip Olsen was just a human being like me, and like you. And he was scared. He was in fear for his life and his safety, and he could only assume that the person running at him had bad intentions."

Investigators say Hill was an Afghan war veteran who suffered from PTSD and Bi-polar disorder.

The defense says Olsen had no way of knowing about Hill's medical history when he responded to the call. All he knew was that "he thought he was dealing with a suspicious person, somebody who didn't live there... Based on everything [the jury] now knows, [the jury] may be convinced [Hill] wouldn't have hurt anybody... But Chip Olsen didn't have the luxery of that time and all that knowledge that [the jury] has, because Anthony Hill didn't give him that time.

In the end, both sides made their case to the jury.

The defense told jurors, "you don't have to say this was the only way to respond. Just that it was a reasonable way to respond based on the limited information that Chip Olsen had."

And the prosecution asked, "how is that not excessive, to kill an unarmed, naked man who is 6 feet from you, according to the defendant? It can't be okay. That has to be reckoned with."