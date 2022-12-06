Police: 15-year-old DeKalb County mom, 1-year-old daughter missing for days

article

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who have been missing for multiple days.

Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her baby girl Amoni were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. It is not known where they were going.

The missing teen is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 30 pounds. She has black hair.

Police have not released a description of Amoni.

Investigators do not know what Junia or Amoni were wearing when they disappeared.

If you have any information about where the mother and daughter could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.