July 4th deals 2022: Where to find the best food discounts and freebies

The Fourth of July falls on Monday this year, giving many a chance to enjoy a long weekend celebrating America’s birthday and gathering with friends and family for summer fun.

Many restaurants and food brands are offering discounts and freebies in honor of Independence Day. Many of the holiday deals begin on Friday, July 1, and run through July 4.

From Slurpees and ice cream to festive drink discounts and free kids’ meals, here’s a look at some offerings:

7-Eleven (and Speedway)

7-Eleven is celebrating Slurpee Day across its locations, as well as Speedway and Stripes stores. This means customers can score a free small Slurpee drink between July 1 and July 11 (7-Eleven Day). Customers need the 7-Eleven or Speedway app to scan at checkout to redeem the deal.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is singing "from sip to shining sip" with a special patriotic deal. Happening through the Fourth of July, customers can try the new Star-Spangled Sips for $5. Also, Applebee’s locations owned and operated Flynn Restaurant Group, which has over 440 restaurants across 23 states, will offer a "Kids Eat Free" special on July 4, according to the Patch. The free kid's meal comes with the purchase of an adult entrée and is limited to two kids, ages 12 and younger, per adult.

Auntie Anne’s

The pretzel chain is offering a special deal through July 4th. Customers who buy any pretzel item can get one free by entering the coupon code "NOPOPCORN" in the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app. The deal does not include Mini Pretzel Dogs, Pretzel Dogs, Pepperoni Nuggets, Pepperoni Pretzels, Buckets, Snack Packs, and catering items.

Carvel

Carvel customers can buy one junior cup or cone and get one free with a printed movie ticket stub that is dated between June 20 and July 4, 2022.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering a $5 Marg of the Month in July, called the Captain’s Stay-Cay Rita. It features Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, fresh sour, coconut purée, pineapple juice and grenadine.

Cinnabon

Customers who buy a Classic Roll, MiniBon, 4-count BonBites, or Center of the Roll can get one free by using the promo code "NOPOPCORN" in the Cinnabon Rewards App through July 4th.

Fresh Market

In honor of its 40th anniversary and the Fourth of July, Fresh Market is offering a summer Celebration Meal for two, which includes first-cut New York strip steaks, asparagus with diced red peppers, and a sea salt steamer bag, loaded twice-baked potatoes, and a shrimp cocktail tray for $40. Ordering ends July 1 at 2 p.m. ET and pickup runs through July 4.

HelloFresh

The meal-kit company is offering customers 16 free meals and free shipping to those who use the code "HFJULY4TH22" through July 4. Another of the company’s brands, Green Chef, is offering $135 off and free shipping with the code "GCJULY4TH22," also through Independence Day.

Jamba

Jamba Rewards Members can get a $5 Medium Watermelon Breeze Smoothie on the Jamba App, online or in-store from July 2 to July 4. All customers can enjoy a $0 delivery fee when they spend a minimum of $12 on the Jamba app or Jamba.com, also from July 2 to July 4.

Kona Grill

The restaurant chain is celebrating America’s birthday with the Tuna & Lobster Poke with Blue Tempura Crunch for $17.76 and a $12 Red, White & Blue Margarita Flight between July 1 and July 4, 2022.

Krispy Kreme

Fans of Krispy Kreme who wear red, white, and blue to participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops can get a free doughnut of their choice every day between June 27 and July 4. Additionally, fans can get a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at the regular price between July 1 and July 4.

QDOBA

QDOBA is offering reward members 4x points on an entire purchase, with no exclusions or specific entrees required. The offer is available on July 4 online, on the app or in-store.

SONIC

Sonic is giving customers the chance to get a free cheeseburger simply by purchasing any menu item via the Sonic app through July 31, according to Thrillist.

Tim Hortons

Customers can celebrate Independence Day with a free donut when they purchase any drink on the Tim Hortons app.

