Judge's ruling on Ross Harris' request for new trial expected in January

A Cobb County father convicted of leaving his son in a hot car to die wants a new trial.

Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark is expected to rule on the possible new trial for Ross Harris in January 2021.

Defense attorneys want a new trial, in part, because they said they did not call their most compelling witness who would have explained the memory failure Harris supposedly experienced.

The defense team said Dr. David Diamond is a brain and memory expert, who never testified at trial. The defense blames the state for asking for his notes, which they considered confidential.

"Dr. Diamond is the national expert, clearly if he had testified we would have had a different outcome," defense attorney Mitch Durham concluded.

"Notes were handed over that involved discussion the defense team had with Dr. Diamond," Durham complained.

Harris' three attorneys and Diamond allege police officers rushed to judgment and even lied under oath.

“He loved his child and did not research how to kill a child in a hot car. That was completely untrue, but officers testified to those things under oath,” Lumpkin asserted.

Judge Mary Staley Clarke gave both sides until the end of the year to submit their final documents.

She is expected to rule in January.

