Judge tosses out Cobb County electoral map

Some Cobb County voters will have to go back to the voting booth after a judge ruled that the county's electoral map is unconstitutional.

The decision on the county's 2022 map was handed down on Thursday.

The issue centers around the decision by Republican lawmakers at that time to delineate electoral districts for several county commissions and school boards, actions that were opposed by Democrats representing majority-Democratic counties. Generally, local governments redraw district lines every decade after the U.S. Census, but in Georgia, these proposals typically require the approval of local legislators.

The ruling means that residents of Cobb County's District 2 and District 4 who just voted in the May primary election and the District 2 runoff will have to do it all over again.

That revote is likely to happen in 2025. The November general election for those seats will also be postponed.

This is the second order out of Cobb Superior Court to toss out the county's map.

The first was appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, which dismissed it on procedural grounds.