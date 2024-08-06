Judge McBurney steps down atop Georgia's Judicial Hearing Panel

article

The Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is stepping down as the presiding officer of the Judicial Qualifications Commission Hearing Panel after seven years.

Judge McBurney took over the role immediately following the restructuring of the JQC in 2016.

"Serving on the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s Hearing Panel has been a highlight of my tenure as a judge," Judge McBurney said. "I deeply appreciate the opportunity the Supreme Court afforded me. I also appreciate the need to bring in new leadership so that the Hearing Panel can evolve as an institution. Judge Rickman is an excellent selection to guide the Hearing Panel and to improve on what we have built since its inception."

"Judge McBurney has exemplified exceptional leadership by developing the Hearing Panel’s practices and operations based on an entirely new JQC model created in 2016," Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs said. "Under his leadership, the Hearing Panel succeeded in implementing a new adjudication system for judicial discipline matters where every matter before the panel presented uncharted and new challenges."

The Supreme Court of Georgia named Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Brian Rickman to replace Judge McBurney. Judge Rickman will serve a four-year term.

"We are thankful for Judge Rickman’s commitment to take on this role, and we are confident that his leadership will continue the good work of the Panel," Chief Justice Boggs said.

Who is Judge Robert McBurney?

Robert C.I. McBurney currently serves on the Superior Court of Fulton County. He was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in Feb. 2012.

Before his judicial appointment, Judge McBurney worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Georgia, where he gained extensive experience in handling complex criminal prosecutions, including white-collar crime, public corruption, and narcotics trafficking. His legal career also includes serving as a trial attorney in the United States Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and working in private practice.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Who is Judge Brian Rickman?

Judge Brian Rickman serves on the Georgia Court of Appeals after being appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2015. He served as chief judge from 2021-23. He also has experience as a trial court judge, having served by designation on the Superior Court of the Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Before his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Rickman served as the District Attorney for the Mountain Judicial Circuit, which includes Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.

Judge Rickman earned his undergraduate degree from Piedmont College and his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Why was the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission overhauled?

The restructuring of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission Hearing Panel was initiated through a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016. The primary goal of the restructuring was to enhance the transparency, accountability, and efficiency of the JQC, which is responsible for investigating and disciplining judges in Georgia.

The restructured JQC is composed of three distinct panels: the Investigative Panel, the Hearing Panel, and the Supreme Court Review Panel. The Investigative Panel is responsible for receiving complaints and conducting investigations, while the Hearing Panel conducts hearings and makes disciplinary recommendations. The Supreme Court Review Panel handles appeals and reviews decisions made by the Hearing Panel.

The amendment altered the composition of the JQC's membership. Previously, the JQC consisted of seven members, with appointments made by various state officials. Under the new structure, appointments are more balanced, with members selected by the Governor, the Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate, and the Supreme Court of Georgia. This change aims to reduce political influence and ensure a more impartial process.

The restructuring aimed to increase transparency in the JQC's operations. This includes more public access to proceedings and records and clearer guidelines and procedures for handling complaints against judges.

The restructured JQC has enhanced oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and integrity within the judiciary. The Supreme Court of Georgia has a greater role in overseeing the JQC's activities, providing an additional layer of accountability.