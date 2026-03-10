Judge denies Jose Ibarra's request for new trial in Laken Riley murder

The Brief A judge has officially rejected Jose Ibarra's bid for a new trial, ruling that the evidence of his guilt in the murder of Laken Riley was "overwhelming and powerful." The 26-year-old Venezuelan national remains sentenced to consecutive life terms without parole after being found guilty on all counts, including malice murder and kidnapping. Defense claims that Ibarra’s rights were violated—specifically regarding DNA evidence delays and contested cellphone data—were dismissed by the court.



The man convicted of killing Georgia college student Laken Riley will not receive a new trial, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

Jose Ibarra's request for a new trial was denied on Monday by Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard, who presided over the original trial. In his order, Haggard wrote that the evidence presented by the state regarding Ibarra's guilt was "overwhelming and powerful."

The backstory:

The now-28-year-old Venezuelan national was found guilty on November 20, 2024, on all counts after a four-day trial. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of malice murder and life without parole on one count of kidnapping. Additionally, he received 20 years for aggravated assault, 12 months for hindering an emergency phone call, 12 months for tampering with evidence, and five years on a Peeping Tom count. All of these sentences will be served consecutively.

Ibarra originally chose to waive his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial where the evidence was decided solely by the judge. It is that evidence which Ibarra's attorneys called into question with their recent motion.

Defense attorneys argued that Ibarra's rights were violated when the court denied a delay that would have allowed defense experts more time to review key DNA evidence. They also contested the use of certain cellphone data, contending that the search warrants lacked probable cause and taking issue with the software used to analyze the DNA.

Dig deeper:

The killing of Riley while she was out for a run on the University of Georgia campus sparked a major national debate over immigration policy. Her death eventually led to the enactment of the "Laken Riley Act," which was signed into law in 2025 and requires the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft or violent crimes.

Her father has since filed a lawsuit against the university. The lawsuit alleges that despite this reported threat, the university "failed to notify students and guests on Campus of the threat posed by Ibarra."