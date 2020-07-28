Judge denies bond for 19-year-old suspect in murder of Secoreia Turner

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adam Abbate asked Judge Emily Richardson to deny bond for 19-year-old Julian Conley Tuesday afternoon--citing several reasons.

He said video evidence from MARTA and two businesses on University Avenue the night Secoreia Turner was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother.

"It's clear from the video that the person who shot and killed the 8 year old was the defendant," said Abbate during the virtual bond hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse. "You can clearly see the defendant discharge his weapon. You see the muzzle flash from his gun as the car actually passes by him through the barricade when the defendant then fires into the back of the vehicle," Abbate said.

The Deputy DA said Conley was out on bond from a March 2020 terroristic threats charge in Cobb County the night he allegedly shot Secoreia. Two weeks ago, Conley told FOX 5 he was there that night and did have a weapon, but insisted he did not fire the deadly shots.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

In a pointed, but polite exchange with the defense attorney, the judge said possession of the weapon was enough to keep the 19-year-old locked up on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Advertisement

"That was a picture of him carrying a weapon on television, but that doesn't make you guilty of murder," said defense attorney Jackie Patterson.

"I understand that, but you're not contesting that he was in possession of a firearm in violation of his Cobb County bond," Judge Richardson asked Patterson.

"That is correct," said Patterson.

"Ok, for that reason, in addition to the failure to appear in 2019, I am going to deny bond," said Judge Richardson.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.