Georgia man arrested in strangling murder of pregnant woman, unborn child

Max Rocael Calel Sanic has been arrested for the Jan. 29 murder of Juana Jose and her unborn child after turning himself in to authorities Monday afternoon.

Investigators received warrants for Sanic's arrest shortly after an autopsy revealed Juana had been strangled. Her family told police that Sanic was at her Gainesville apartment before she was found dead.

"I really don't know what happened, maybe he got mad at her or something like that," Juana's brother Jamie told FOX 5. He explained the two were not dating.

Max Calel Sanic (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

When investigators found Sanic's car, but not him, they thought he may have fled the state. But on Feb. 20, he turned himself in at the Gainesville Police Department headquarters.

Sanic is now being held in the Hall County Jail.