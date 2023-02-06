Search for Georgia man accused of killing pregnant mother, her unborn child

Gainesville Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The department says what started out as a medical call turned into a homicide investigation when emergency personnel noticed suspicious circumstances on January 29th when they were called out to check on 22-year-old Juana Jose.

Investigators say she was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and her unborn child did not survive. An autopsy revealed she was strangled.

A neighbor, who doesn't want to be identified, told FOX 5, he was shocked to see the building surrounded by crime tape.

"My reaction was like oh my gosh, what is this world coming to because I've got two daughters, myself," he said. "To hear that a woman who was pregnant, her and the baby died, that really crushed me that someone was willing to do that to them."

Police say there are warrants out for the arrest of 20-year-old Max Rocael Calel Sanic, of Gainesville for malice murder and felony feticide. Police add that the victim and suspect did know each other but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Anyone with any information on the case or the suspect is asked to contact Gainesville Police or 911 if you spot Calel Sanic.