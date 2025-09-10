Sandy Springs man sentenced to 11 years for stabbing fiancée's dog

article

The Brief Joshua Paul Allen sentenced to 11 years in prison for animal cruelty, terroristic threats, and evidence tampering. Allen attempted to cover up the crime by bleaching the scene and disposing of the dog's remains. Fulton County Superior Court judge denied defense's request for reduced sentence, ensuring no probation or parole.



A Sandy Springs man who admitted to stabbing his fiancée’s dog and threatening to kill her has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

What we know:

Joshua Paul Allen pleaded guilty this week to cruelty to animals in the first degree, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence, according to Sandy Springs police.

During sentencing, the defense asked that Allen serve five years with two behind bars, but a Fulton County Superior Court judge rejected the request. Instead, Allen was ordered to serve 11 years with no chance for probation or parole.

Joshua Allen (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Investigators said Allen killed the dog, a mixed-breed female canine named "Pretty," on Feb. 11, 2025, then tried to cover it up by bleaching the crime scene and attempting to dispose of the animal.

The couple got into an argument on the phone while she was driving home, which led to the incident.

By the time police got there, Allen had placed the dog's remains in a trash bag and put the bag in his car.

What they're saying:

Police credited their detectives and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for working together on the case, saying it led to Allen’s conviction and sentencing.