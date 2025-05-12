Josh Hartnett battles more than turbulence in 'Fight or Flight'

The Brief Josh Hartnett headlines the action-comedy "Fight or Flight," which opened in theaters from Vertical over the weekend. Hartnett stars as an exiled American agent who ends up on an airplane full of assassins, leading to a series of tightly choreographed and over-the-top fight sequences. "Fight or Flight" marks the feature film directorial debut of James Madigan, and co-stars Charithra Chandran and Katee Sackhoff.



Josh Hartnett has a lot more than just legroom to complain about in the new action-comedy "Fight or Flight."

The James Madigan-directed film opened in theaters this past weekend, and stars Hartnett as an exiled American agent who ends up on an airplane full of assassins. Critics and fans are raving about the over-the-top action sequences and Hartnett’s no-holds-barred performance, which included the actor performing his own stunts.

"The last time I did an action film like this, where I did my own stunts, I was 29 years old," the actor said. "And recovery is a little different when you’re in your 40s."

"Fight or Flight" comes nearly 30 years into the actor’s big screen career, which began with a starring role in 1998’s "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" and includes the films "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down," and last year’s thriller "Trap."

"I’ve been wanting to do something in this realm for a long time," Hartnett said. "There aren’t many studios and there aren’t many production houses that will allow actors to do all their own stunts and sort of make the choices that I wanted to make in an action movie. And this one lined up with everything I was hoping to do."

"Fight or Flight" co-stars Katee Sackhoff, Marko Zaror, Julian Kostov, and Charithra Chandran, the latter of whom is best known for her work on the Netflix hit series "Bridgerton." The actress says even though she suffered her own share of bumps and bruises during filming, she’d definitely be open for a "return trip" with the cast and crew.

"We would always joke about, like, what would be the sequel, right? Like, would the sequel be something like, ‘Sink or Swim,’ and it’s on a boat? So, I think we’re all up for it," the actress said.

"Fight or Flight" is playing in theaters now — click the video player in this article to hear more from the director and stars!