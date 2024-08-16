Arrest made in deadly shooting along Josephine Road in Gwinnett County

Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man at a Gwinnett County home.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 6200 block of Josephine Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

According to officials, officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 28-year-old Anthony Hernandez. He had been shot at least once.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Crime scene established on Josephine Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County on August 14, 2024.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they were on edge after hearing the shots ring out at around 3:30 p.m.

"To know this is happening three, four houses down is unfathomable," said Joshua Trejos.

Police say they identified the suspected gunman as 42-year-old Ruben Santos Auxume-Guerra. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force found the man at a home in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Auxume-Guerra is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Investigators believe the shooting was a "domestic issue" between Hernandez and Auxume-Guerra.

He remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.