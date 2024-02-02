Jordan drone strike: Biden to attend dignified transfer of Georgia soldiers killed in attack

article

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the dignified transfer on Friday of the three Georgia soldiers killed during a drone strike in Jordan.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday identified the three Army Reserve soldiers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore and were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The three were killed on Jan. 28, in Jordan, "when a one-way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border," known as Tower 22. Dozens of others were injured in the strike, which remains under investigation.

Their families will join the president as their bodies arrive in Delaware at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

White House officials said that Biden had spoken with the soldiers’ families on Tuesday morning and extended his condolences, pledging full assistance to the families as they grieve.

"He was grateful for their time. He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said of Biden’s calls with the families. "How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss."

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honor guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

What we know about the Georgia soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack

Kennedy Ladon Sanders

The City of Waycross will mourn Sanders' sacrifice by flying official flags around the city at half-mast.

Writing on Facebook, Sanders' family thanked the community for their support during this time.

"Munchkin will be missed by many," they wrote.

Breonna Alexsondria Moffett

"This is one of the saddest days of my life. With a heavy heart, I have to say that my Angel, my first born, has [gone] on to be with GOD today," Moffett's mother posted to Facebook. "Just know that a piece of my heart and soul will always be missing. Love you Baby Girl. Rest Easy."

The Windsor Forest Mighty Marching Band also posted on Facebook in her honor, addressing Moffett as a former drum major of the high school band.

"We will remember her time as a Knight and a service woman in the U.S Army. We ask that you keep her family lifted up in prayer," a spokesperson for the Mighty Marching Knights said.

William Jerome Rivers

"Thank you for your sacrifice," and other tributes from people around Carrollton poured in from Facebook for Sgt. Rivers.

American Legion Post 143 said their honor guard stands ready to honor him.

William Jerome Rivers

Rivers' name will be added to the other names on the wall at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.

According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. Rivers joined the Army Reserve in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq.

He joined the 718th engineering company last year.

Drone attack on Tower 22

The brazen attack, which the Biden administration has blamed on Iranian-based proxies, adds another layer of complexity to an already tense Mideast situation as the Biden administration tries to keep the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a broader regional conflict.

Speaking in South Carolina on Sunday, Biden asked for a moment of silence.

"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Biden added, "and we shall respond."

Biden said in a written statement that the United States "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "We will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests."

U.S. Central Command said at least 34 troops were injured by the one-way attack drone, with eight flown out of Jordan for follow-up care. It described the eight as being in stable condition.

The small installation, which Jordan does not publicly disclose, includes U.S. engineering, aviation, logistics and security troops. Austin said the troops were deployed there "to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS." Three officials said the drone struck near the troops’ sleeping quarters, which they said explained the high casualty count.

U.S. troops have long used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan.

There have been a total of 166 attacks on U.S. military installations since Oct. 18, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and now one in Jordan, a U.S. military official said. On Tuesday, Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was targeted again by a single rocket, but there was no damage and no injuries in that attack, a U.S. military official said. The three soldiers killed in the Jordan strike were the first U.S. military fatalities in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. One contractor has also died as the result of a heart attack after a strike on Al-Asad in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.