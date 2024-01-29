Jordan drone attack: Georgia soldier 1 of 3 Americans killed in Tower 22 strike

One of three American troops killed during a drone strike at a U.S. military base in Jordan has been identified as a resident of Georgia.

Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders was killed in the attack, which left three dead and dozens injured at the installation near the Syrian border known as Tower 22

The city of Waycross will mourn Sanders' sacrifice by flying official flags around the city at half-mast.

Writing on Facebook, Sanders' family thanked the community for their support during this time.

"Munchkin will be missed by many," they wrote.

The identities of the two other soldiers have not been released.

Drone attack on Tower 22

The brazen attack, which the Biden administration has blamed on Iranian-based proxies, adds another layer of complexity to an already tense Mideast situation as the Biden administration tries to keep the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a broader regional conflict.

Speaking in South Carolina on Sunday President Joe Biden asked for a moment of silence.

"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Biden added, "and we shall respond."

Biden said in a written statement that the United States "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "We will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests."

U.S. Central Command said at least 34 troops were injured by the one-way attack drone, with eight flown out of Jordan for follow-up care. It described the eight as being in stable condition.

The small installation, which Jordan does not publicly disclose, includes U.S. engineering, aviation, logistics and security troops. Austin said the troops were deployed there "to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS." Three officials said the drone struck near the troops’ sleeping quarters, which they said explained the high casualty count.

U.S. troops have long used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan.

