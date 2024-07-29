Bedbugs, infections: What it was like living in 'deplorable' unlicensed Clayton County care home

The family of a man who stayed at an unlicensed care home that was recently raided in Clayton County is now speaking out about it.

Investigators say 15 at-risk adults were in the home living in deplorable conditions.

Greg and Louise Van Damm say their son, 46-year-old Eric Van Damm, suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Van Damm family

And that has unfortunately caused him to have several run-ins with law enforcement.

"At least seven times in the last year," said Greg Van Damm.

At the end of 2023, he was taken to the hospital by the police.

The hospital then referred the Van Damm family to a care home at 336 Sir Richard Court in Jonesboro. It was run by Gabriel Robinson.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 336 Sir Richard Court in Jonesboro

"He was a charmer. I will tell you, Gabriel was a charmer," said Louise Van Damm.

Eric went to stay at the group care home in December.

His parents said Eric complained about the conditions in the home several times. But because of his schizoaffective disorder, he sometimes would greatly exaggerate things or make up facts.

FOX 5 asked the Van Damm's whether they felt Robinson was deceiving them.

"Oh, yeah I do. He assured us this was the right place for Eric," Louise said.

In April, after hearing their son complain about the conditions, Greg went to see for himself how his son was living.

"They had moved him to the basement. And in the basement there were at least two mattresses on the floor, there was no bed frame. The floor was damp, and it was obvious it wasn't a good place," Greg said.

So, they got him out right then and there.

"Greg got in the car, and he said, ‘We gotta get him out of here.’ He said, ‘It is deplorable,’" Louise said.

"I was expecting roaches to run out of every corner. It was bad," Greg said.

Greg said Robinson came running around the house to try and stop them from looking inside.

"He was hustling when I went down the backyard that morning because it was obvious he didn't want me to see what was down there," Greg said.

But they had seen.

The Van Damm family

Months later, on July 10, Clayton County Police arrested Robinson and charged him with 15 counts of neglect.

They said the conditions they found included a bed bug infestation and patients with untreated infections.

The Van Damm's were ecstatic to hear Robinson and the home had been shut down.

"Finally!" Greg said.

"To me, it was a ‘hallelujah’ moment," Louise said.

The couple said they are happy to know no one else will have to live under Robinson’s care.

The Van Damm family

But, the whole experience has shaken their trust in the medical establishment.

"You put your trust in referrals, especially if they come from a hospital," Louise said.

Dan Flynn from the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force said it is unfortunately all too common for hospitals and other establishments to refer families to unlicensed care homes.

"They don't often check to make sure that they're licensed and sanitary or whatnot," Flynn said.

He suggests asking the care home to see their license and get a tour of the facility.