Clayton County man arrested for running unlicensed personal care home, police say

A Clayton County man is facing more than a dozen counts of neglect after officials say they found deplorable conditions at an unlicensed personal care home he was running.

The Clayton County Police Department says they have been investigating the home, which is located on the 300 block of Sir Richard Court.

According to investigators, Gabriel Robinson had already been cited for operating a business without a license, but authorities did not have enough grounds earlier to condemn the property.

On the day of his arrest, agents with the Department of Community Health conducted a wellness check at the home. There, they say they found 16 men living on the property, all of whom were either senior citizens or had mental health issues.

While searching the property, Adult Protective Services officials say they discovered a severe bedbug infection and learned that some of the men had untreated infections.

Several of the residents were hospitalized due to their condition, officials said. Others were relocated to legitimate care facilities.

Clayton County Police gave credit to local social worker Sabrina Calloway, whom they say was instrumental in helping the home's former residents.

"Sabrina’s coordination with multiple agencies ensured the success of this operation without alerting the house managers, who might have otherwise relocated the residents," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

Robinson faces 15 counts of neglect with additional charges possible pending an investigation into the home's finances.