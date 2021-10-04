Jonesboro teenager missing after leaving home with girlfriend, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a teenager who went missing after leaving home with her girlfriend.
Officials say 15-year-old Jazmine Craft was last seen by her family at her home on the 9200 block of Burberry Court in Jonesboro, Georgia on Sept. 29 around 7:30 p.m.
Craft was supposed to be back home by 9 p.m. for her curfew, but she never returned. Her family does not know where her girlfriend lives.
The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 129 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a yellow and white dress and tan Yeezy slides.
If you have any information about where Craft could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
