Police arrest barricaded gunman in Jonesboro after nearly 12-hour standoff

Clayton County police said officers arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Jonesboro apartment.

Police took 27-year-old Ralpheal Bimbo into custody after a standoff that began early Saturday morning but ended without injuries.

Police said officers responded to a "domestic dispute" on Chase Village Drive at about 1:18 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired and a "shootout" inside an apartment.

Police said a suspect refused to come out of the apartment.

Police arrested Bimbo without incident almost 12 hours after initially responded at 1:05 p.m.

Police executed warrants for aggravated assault, cruelty to children, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

