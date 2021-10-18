Jonesboro 16-year-old left home without permission, not seen since

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Oct. 14 in Jonesboro.

Police said Lesly Tobias left her home without permission that afternoon.

Police said she was reported missing Sunday from Brookwood Circle in Jonesboro.

She is described as about 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She was wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lesly Tobias is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS