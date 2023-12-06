Canton man sentenced for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation of child under 10

article

A Canton man is expected to be in prison for the next 20 years after being convicted of sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.

Jonathan Ricky Millwood, 37, of Canton, pleaded guilty on November 28 to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of aggravated child molestation, and one count of child molestation.

The investigation into Millwood’s actions started in March when a girl, who was under the age of 10, told her mother she was touched inappropriately. The crime was quickly reported to the Canton Police Department.

"This defendant did unspeakable things to an innocent child. He likely expected the child would be too scared or confused to disclose the abuse, but instead, the very next day, she told her mother, who immediately went to law enforcement," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope.

The young girl was interviewed by specialists at the Anna Crawford Childrens Center, where more details about the crime were revealed.

"This young girl showed incredible courage and bravery by coming forward. This sentence ensures that the defendant will remain incarcerated for every day of the next two decades as a result of his conviction on these charges, preventing him from preying on other victims," the assistant DA said.

The GBI Crime Lab was also able to retrieve DNA evidence.

During his plea hearing, the child’s mother described her daughter's panic attacks and sleepless nights in the months following the sexual abuse. She also expressed relief that the plea deal would spare her child from testifying and possibly reliving it.

"While there is no sentence that could ever heal the trauma endured by this precious child, we are hopeful that the outcome in this case can provide some closure that will allow the journey of healing to begin," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "We are thankful that this victim will be surrounded by the support of her mother and other family members as she begins to take the first steps on that journey that will inevitably last a lifetime."

Millwood will serve 20 years without the possibility of parole and will remain on probation for the remainder of his life. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender and cannot have any contact with the victim or her family.