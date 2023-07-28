Jonas Brothers announce world tour with 2 stops in Atlanta

article

The Jonas Brothers are getting ready for their biggest tour ever. With over 90 shows across 20 countries, they are taking THE TOUR global.

Produced by Live Nation, the brothers will perform five albums each night with hits from their entire music catalog.

Georgia fans can look forward to the band performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena twice. The first concert is on Oct. 1 and the second is on Oct. 18.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale of tickets HERE until July 31 at 10 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets will remain during the general on-sale beginning Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local.