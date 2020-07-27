Jon Ossoff says he's negative for COVID-19 after wife tests positive

article

Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff tested negative for COVID-19, the candidate tweeted Monday evening. This after his wife tested positive for the virus last week.

Ossoff's campaign released a statement Saturday morning, which read that Dr. Alisha Kramer started isolation "immediately" after displaying systems. The statement went on to say that Ossoff was also experiencing symptoms and was awaiting test results.

Monday evening, Ossoff wrote his test finally came back negative. He gave an update on his wife, who has been able to see patients remotely.

"Alisha is still doing OK. Today she’s even been able to remotely consult some patients (expectant and postpartum moms). HERO!" he wrote in a tweet.

Ossoff won the Democratic primary election held in June by more than 51 percent, clinching the nomination. He is running against Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue in the general election in November.

Advertisement

In a tweet Saturday, Perdue offered his prayers to Kramer and wished the couple a speedy recovery.

"Bonnie and I wish Alisha Kramer a speedy recovery; our prayers are with her and Jon Ossoff," the tweet read.