Jon Ossoff, Keisha Lance Bottoms to hold campaign rally in Athens

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The Brief U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a joint campaign rally Sunday afternoon at the Georgia Theatre in Athens. The rally marks another joint appearance as Democrats push to build momentum at the top of the ticket heading into the fall election. Ossoff's campaign plans to highlight rising fuel costs and health care concerns.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms are slated to address supporters in Athens on Sunday as both campaigns work to rally their base ahead of early voting.

Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms rally

What we know:

Ossoff and Bottoms will host the event at the Georgia Theatre at 3 p.m.

The Athens stop comes as Ossoff campaigns for a second term against U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who won the Republican nomination following a June primary runoff.

Prior to Ossoff and Bottoms taking the stage, community members are scheduled to share personal experiences regarding health care accessibility and local economic challenges. Ossoff's campaign plans to highlight rising fuel costs and health care concerns.

This marks another joint campaign rally for the Democratic pair ahead of the election.

Where things stand in Ossoff, Bottoms campaigns

Dig deeper:

Recent InsiderAdvantage polling shows Ossoff maintaining a lead, though Collins has gained ground as he works to consolidate GOP base support.

Collins recently spoke during prime time at the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, aiming to energize conservative voters and expand fundraising outreach.

Republican strategists emphasize using national momentum to drive turnout, while Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey says Democrats are relying on a massive statewide coordinated organizing effort to win over undecided voters.

Republican Rick Jackson recently rolled out his "Jackson Action Plan," proposing economic growth initiatives, capital access for small businesses and farmers, infrastructure investments, and local authority over data center projects.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms recently met with Atlanta small business owners and highlighted downtown's Centennial Yards project as a model for economic development that includes workforce housing. She has also proposed expanding Medicaid and allowing local governments to suspend or eliminate sales taxes on groceries.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether high-profile push efforts are effectively driving broader voter interest in the early voting, which starts Oct. 13.

It's also unclear how many supporters will appear at the rally in Athens.